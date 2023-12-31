Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
