Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

AXP stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

