Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,236 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

