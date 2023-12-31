Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

