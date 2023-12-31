Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

