Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $176.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

