Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS NOBL opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.