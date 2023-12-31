Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

American Express stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.27. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

