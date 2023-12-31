Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 195,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

