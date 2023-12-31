Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

