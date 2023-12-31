Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE UBER opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

