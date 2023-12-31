Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $75.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

