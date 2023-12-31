Cohen Lawrence B Buys 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,755. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.