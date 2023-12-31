Cohen Lawrence B Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,978.00 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,036.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,423.56.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

