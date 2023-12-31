Cohen Lawrence B Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average is $248.41. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

