Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

