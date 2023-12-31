Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

