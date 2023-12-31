Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 180,435 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $121,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock remained flat at $24.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 518,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,046. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

