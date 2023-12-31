Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.47% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $159,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.33. 1,107,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

