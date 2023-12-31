Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $150,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 690,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

