Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $150,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

