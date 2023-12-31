Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

