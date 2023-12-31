Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $506.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $506,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

