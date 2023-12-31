Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 644,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

