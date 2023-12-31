Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $105,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

