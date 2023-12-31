Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $349,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

