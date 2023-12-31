Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 260,028 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,028 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $146,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

