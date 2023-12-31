Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 47,533 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $453,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average is $286.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

