Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 999,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $153,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,334. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $174.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

