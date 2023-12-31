Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 683,317 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 496.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.