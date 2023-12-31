Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 557,288 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,288 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Grab were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902,862 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,695,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Grab Profile

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.