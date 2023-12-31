Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,002,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.09% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 3,644,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,616. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance



Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

