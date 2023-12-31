Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 36,893 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 122.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 118,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 1,618,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.