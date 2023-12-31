Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 53,266 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 4,634,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.