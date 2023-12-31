Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

