Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 500,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

