Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $385.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,483. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $387.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

