Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KE were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of KE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 0.1 %

KE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.