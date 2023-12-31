Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $36.67 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,339,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

