Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $127,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,662. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

