Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 43,140 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,943,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591,068. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

