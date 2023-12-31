Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

