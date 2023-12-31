Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.09. 743,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,829. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

