Comparing Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okta and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $1.86 billion 8.06 -$815.00 million ($2.86) -31.65 nCino $408.32 million 9.32 -$102.72 million ($0.58) -57.98

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -21.40% -7.53% -4.72% nCino -14.01% -1.15% -0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Okta has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Okta and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 2 18 14 0 2.35 nCino 1 6 5 0 2.33

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. nCino has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Okta.

Summary

nCino beats Okta on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions. It also provides Universal Login allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protect from malicious traffics; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication that minimizes friction to end users; Passwordless authentication enables users to login without a password and supports in various login methods; Machine to Machine provides standards-based authentication and authorization; Private Cloud that allows customers to run a dedicated cloud instance of Customer Identity Cloud; In addition, the company provides organization; Actions and Extensibility; and Enterprise Connections. It sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

