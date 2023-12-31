Comparing Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00 Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63

Rocky Brands currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.42%. Birkenstock has a consensus target price of $46.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Rocky Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $615.47 million 0.36 $20.47 million $1.40 21.56 Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rocky Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Rocky Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Rocky Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 2.15% 7.07% 2.77% Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Birkenstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; consumers enamored with western influenced fashion; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

