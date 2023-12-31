Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.33 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Compound token can now be bought for $58.54 or 0.00137926 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $471.87 million and $40.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,060,638 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,060,616.54228944 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.72788901 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $42,703,906.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

