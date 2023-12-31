comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

comScore Trading Up 9.2 %

comScore stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

comScore Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of comScore by 205.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

