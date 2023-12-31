comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
comScore Trading Up 9.2 %
comScore stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than comScore
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.