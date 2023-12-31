Conflux (CFX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $682.31 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,655.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00173364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00615482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00391014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00216613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,753,905 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,750,443 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

