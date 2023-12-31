Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the November 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

CNXA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 15,237,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,324. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 212.04% and a negative net margin of 590.09%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

