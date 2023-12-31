Connolly Sarah T. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. 1,448,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.